Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 25.10.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

25 Oktober

Montag, 25. Oktober 2021

Nada Surf
Tanto Amor (So much love)
Album: Cycle Through EP

PinkPantheress
I must apologize
Album: To hell with it

Lily Konigsberg
That's the way I like it
Album: Single

Hand Habits
Aquamarine
Album: Fun House

Leak
Screaming under water
Album: Single

Magdalena Bay
Hysterical Us
Album: Mercurial World

Maxo Kream
Local Joker
Album: Weight of the world

Kit Sebastian
Affet Beni
Album: Melodi

Yard Act
The Overload
Album: Single

Hervé
Si bien du mal
Album: Single


