Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Alexandra Distler

Stand: 24.10.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

24 Oktober

Sonntag, 24. Oktober 2021

Manix
Feel Good
Album: Manic Minds

Thom Yorke
Not the News
Album: Anima

Aphex Twin
acrid avid jamshred
Album: I care because you do

Aphex Twin
T69 Collapse
Album: Collapse

Junglepussy
Telepathy
Album: Jp4

Dominik Eulberg
Siebenschläfer
Album: Mannigfaltig

Hilary Hahn & Hauschka
Godot
Album: Silfra

Hilary Hahn & Hauschka
Godot
Album: Silfra

The Clash
London Calling
Album: London Calling - 30th anniversary edition

M/A/R/R/S
Pump Up The Volume
Album: One Hit Wonder, Vol. 15

Gang of four
Natural's Not In It
Album: first fifty years

Aphex Twin
acrid avid jamshred
Album: I care because you do

Dominik Eulberg
Goldene Acht
Album: Mannigfaltig

Dominik Eulberg
Goldene Acht
Album: Mannigfaltig

Nicolas Jaar
Trace
Album: Space is only noise

Nicolas Jaar
Trace
Album: Space is only noise

Den Sorte Skole
Kalaidon
Album: Indians & Cowboys

Den Sorte Skole
Kalaidon
Album: Indians & Cowboys

Linea Aspera
Synapse
Album: Linea Aspera

Hilary Hahn & Hauschka
Halo of Honey
Album: Silfra

Hilary Hahn & Hauschka
Halo of Honey
Album: Silfra

Plastikman
Exhale
Album: Ex

Plastikman
Exhale
Album: Ex

Aphex Twin
alberto balsam
Album: I care because you do

Tricky
Murder Weapon
Album: Murder Weapon

Plastikman
Gak
Album: Sheet one

Plastikman
Gak
Album: Sheet one

Plastikman
Gak
Album: Sheet one

Plastikman
Gak
Album: Sheet one

Plastikman
Gak
Album: Sheet one

Plastikman
Gak
Album: Sheet one

Junglepussy
Telepathy
Album: Jp4


0