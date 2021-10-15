Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 15.10.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 Oktober

Freitag, 15. Oktober 2021

Sugababes
Overload (20 Years Remaster)
Album: One Touch (20 Years Remaster)

Vanishing Twin
Phase One Million
Album: Ookii Gekkou

Die Sterne
Du musst gar nix (unplugged Zündfunk)
Album: Die Sterne

Some Sprouts
At Full Capacity
Album: Les Reves d'Enfants

Das Kate Schellenbach Experiment
Move On feat Labrey
Album: Single

Luscious Jackson
Let Yourself Get Down
Album: In Search of Manny

Just For Fun
Museum Der Eigenen Irrtümer
Album: Im Museum Der Eigenen Irrtümer

Dos Santos
City of Mirrors
Album: City of Mirrors

Cpt. Yossarian
Exodus
Album: Bob Marley In Dub

Isolation Berlin
Stimme Kopf
Album: Geheimnis

Le Ren
Dyan
Album: Leftovers

Molly Nilsson
Hey Moon
Album: These Things Take Time

Molly Nilsson
Absolute Power
Album: Single

Holly golightly
Sand
Album: Single Round Up

Amyl and The Sniffers
Guided by Angels
Album: Comfort To Me

Wiki
All I Need ft Earl Sweatshirt
Half God

Topdown Dialectic
A4
Album: Vol. 3

Tocotronic
Jackpot
Album: K.O.O.K

Tocotronic ft. Soap & Skin
Ich Tauche Ab
Album: Nie Wieder Krieg


