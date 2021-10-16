Playlist Wolfram Hanke
16. Oktober
Samstag, 16. Oktober 2021
Petrol Girls
Big Mouth
Album: Cut & Stitch
Akne Kid Joe
Sarah (Freu, auch in ner Band)
Album: Die große Palmöllüge
24/7 Diva Heaven
Bitter Lollipop
Album: Stress
Shirley Holmes
Binichbinich
Album: Die Krone der Schöpfung
The Toten Crackhuren im Kofferraum
Ppunkrock hat mein Herz gebrochen
Album: Gefühle
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Breastless
Album: The Ride
The Linda Lindas
Oh
Album: -
Amyl And The Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort to me
The Baboon Show
Oddball
Album: Oddball
Svetlanas
Negative Approach
Album: This is Moscow, not LA
Mobina Galore
Dig myself out
Album: Don't worry