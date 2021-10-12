Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 12.10.2021

12 Oktober

Dienstag, 12. Oktober 2021

Xenia Rubinos
Working all the time
Album: Single

Tristan Brusch
Einer liebt immer mehr
Album: Single

Moor Mother (feat. Lojii)
Shekere
Album: Black Encyclopedia of the Air

PinkPantheress
I Must Apologise
Album: Single

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. & Pharrell
Blurred Lines
Album: Single

Marvin Gaye
Got to give it up
Album: Die Zeit Edition: Legenden des Soul

Amanda Palmer & Reb Fountain
Blurred Lines & Rape Me
Album: Single

Moonchild Sanelly, Sad Night Dynamite
Demon
Album: Single

Ada Lea
Oranges
Album: ONe Hand on the steering wheel and the other sewing a gardeen

Isolation Berlin
Private Probleme
Album: Geheimnis

Hana Vu
Everybody's Birthday
Album: Single