Playlist Ralf Summer
09. Oktober
Samstag, 09. Oktober 2021
Michael Stipe
Sunday Morning
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground
Pale Blue Eyes
Album: The Velvet Underground
Courtney Barnett
I´ll Be Your Mirror
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground
I´ll Be Your Mirror
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Run Run Run
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney
European Son
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen
Femme Fatale
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground
Venus In Furs
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
St Vincent & Thomas Bartlett
All Tomorrows Parties
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground
What Goes On
Album: The Velvet Underground
The Velvet Underground
Candy Says
Album: The Velvet Underground
Regis
Temporary Thing (Soundcheck Instrumental) (The Velvet Underground - Waiting for my man)
Album: The Floor Will Rise
King Princess
There She Goes Again
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico