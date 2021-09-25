Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 25.09.2021

05 Oktober

Dienstag, 05. Oktober 2021

Skinny Lister
A Matter Of Life & Love
Album: A Matter Of Life & Love

Acid Pauli vs. Johnny Cash
I See A Darkness
BR Konzertmitschnitt Bavarian Open 2003

Florence + The Machine
You've Got the Love 
(The XX remix)
Album: You’ve Got The Love

Audiobooks
The English Manipulator
Album: Astro Tough

Grace Cumming
Heaven

Granada
Lomari
Album: Unter umständen

Xing
Own The Gold
Album: Xing

Bicep
Apricots
Album: Isles

Sakura & Aloa Input
Another Rainbow
Album: Another Rainbow


