Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 30.09.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

30 September

Donnerstag, 30. September 2021

Audiobooks
The Doll
Album: Astro Tough

Pond
Pink Lunettes
Album: 9

José Gonzales
Tjomme
Album: Local Valley

Barry Ryan
Eloise
Album: Single

Mira Calix
There's always a girl with a secret
Album: Single

King Princess
There she goes again
Album: I'll be your mirror - A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

Park Hye Jin
Can I get your number
Album: Before I die

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo de Augustine
Lost in the World
Album: A Beginner's Mind