Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 29.09.2021

Playlisten

29 September

Mittwoch, 29. September 2021

Wet Leg
Wet Dream
Album: Single

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine
Back To Oz
Album: A Beginner's Mind

Tirzah
Holding Hon
Album: Devotion

Low
White Horses
Album: Hey What

Tirzah
Hive Mind
Album: Colourgrade

IDLES
The Beachland Ballroom
Album: Single

Lynks & Grove
BBB
Album: Single

Richard O'Brien, Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, Charles Gray & The Transylvanians
The Time Warp
Album: The Rocky Horror Picture Show O.S.T.

Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Single

Chancha Via Circuito
Ilaló feat. Mateo Kingman
Album: Bienaventuranza


