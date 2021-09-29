Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
29. September
Mittwoch, 29. September 2021
Wet Leg
Wet Dream
Album: Single
Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine
Back To Oz
Album: A Beginner's Mind
Tirzah
Holding Hon
Album: Devotion
Low
White Horses
Album: Hey What
Tirzah
Hive Mind
Album: Colourgrade
IDLES
The Beachland Ballroom
Album: Single
Lynks & Grove
BBB
Album: Single
Richard O'Brien, Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, Charles Gray & The Transylvanians
The Time Warp
Album: The Rocky Horror Picture Show O.S.T.
Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Single
Chancha Via Circuito
Ilaló feat. Mateo Kingman
Album: Bienaventuranza