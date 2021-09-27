Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 27.09.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

27 September

Montag, 27. September 2021

Portugal. The Man feat. Cherry Glazerr
Steal my sunshine
Single

Charlotte Adigéry
Thank you
Single

Pip Blom
You don't want this
Single

Run The Jewels feat. Lil Wayne
Ooh La la - Remix
Album: Run The Jewels 4 Deluxe Edition

Sufjan Stevens / Angelo De Augustine
It's your own body and mind
Album: A Beginner's Mind

Atlantis Beach Motel
Jet Ski Summer Cruise
Album: Instant Classic EP

Taxi nach Leipzig
Innenstadt
Demo CD

Disclosure
Observer Edit
Single

Some Sprouts
Better Off
Single

The Truffauts
Avant de partir
Single


