Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 23.09.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 September

Donnerstag, 23. September 2021

Muna feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Silk Chiffon

Die Ärzte
Mein Baby war beim Friseur
Album: Le Frisur

Die Ärzte
Noise
Album: Dunkel

The The
The Beat(en) Generation
Album: Single

Adia Victoria
Mean-hearted Woman
Album: A Southern Gothic

Laino & Broken Seeds
Sick to the Bone
Album: Sick to the Bone

Moor Mother
Shekere
Album: Black Encyclopedia of the Air

Marissa Nadler
Bessie, did you make it?

Lonely Guest feat. Kway, Tricky
On a Move

The Felice Brothers
Blow him apart
Album: From Dreams to Dust


0