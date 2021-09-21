Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 21.09.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

Dienstag, 21. September 2021

Chicks On Speed
Vaccinate me, Baby
Album: Single

King Perry & His Orchestra
Vaccinate me, Baby
Album: Single

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Earthlings
Album: B-Sides and rarities Part 2

The Felice Brothers
Show me Mercy
Live @Bavarian Open Festival 2007

The Felice Brothers
Inferno
Album: From Dreams To Dust

Edwyn Collins
A Girl Like You
Album: Georgeous George

Anna B Savage
A Girl Like You
Album: These Dreams

Orange Juice
Blue Boy
Album: The Glasgow School

Alabama 3
Woke Up This Morning
Album: Single

Labelle
Lady Marmelade
Album: Nightbirds


