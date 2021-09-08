Playlist Tobias Ruhland
08. September
Mittwoch, 08. September 2021
The Vaccines
Back in Love City
Album: Back in Love City
Glass Animals
Gooey (instrumental)
Album: Zaba
Julia Holter
Goddess Eyes
Album: Ekstasis
Ahmad Shakib Pouya / Ludger Sauer
So ist das Leben (Patrick Aust Dance Mix)
Album: So ist das Leben
Radiohead
If You Say The Word
Album: If You Say The Word
Cartel Madras
The Green Scarre (feat. Airospace)
Album: The Serpent & The Tiger
Fuffifufzich featuring Magic Island
Heartbreakerei
Album: Heartbreakerei
Black Country, New Road
Sunglasses
Album: For the firtst time
Rilo Kiley
With Arms Outstretched
Album: The Execution Of All Things