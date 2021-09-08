Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Mittwoch, 08. September 2021

The Vaccines

Back in Love City

Album: Back in Love City

Glass Animals

Gooey (instrumental)

Album: Zaba

Julia Holter

Goddess Eyes

Album: Ekstasis

Ahmad Shakib Pouya / Ludger Sauer

So ist das Leben (Patrick Aust Dance Mix)

Album: So ist das Leben

Radiohead

If You Say The Word

Album: If You Say The Word

Cartel Madras

The Green Scarre (feat. Airospace)

Album: The Serpent & The Tiger

Fuffifufzich featuring Magic Island

Heartbreakerei

Album: Heartbreakerei

Black Country, New Road

Sunglasses

Album: For the firtst time