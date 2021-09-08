Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 08.09.2021

08 September

Mittwoch, 08. September 2021

The Vaccines
Back in Love City
Album: Back in Love City

Glass Animals
Gooey (instrumental)
Album: Zaba

Julia Holter
Goddess Eyes
Album: Ekstasis

Ahmad Shakib Pouya / Ludger Sauer
So ist das Leben (Patrick Aust Dance Mix)
Album: So ist das Leben

Radiohead
If You Say The Word
Album: If You Say The Word

Cartel Madras
The Green Scarre (feat. Airospace)
Album: The Serpent & The Tiger

Fuffifufzich featuring Magic Island
Heartbreakerei
Album: Heartbreakerei

Black Country, New Road
Sunglasses
Album: For the firtst time

Rilo Kiley
With Arms Outstretched
Album: The Execution Of All Things