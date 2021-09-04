Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 04.09.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

04 September

Samstag, 04. September 2021

The Upsetters
Return of Django
Album: The Upsetter Collection

Lee Perry
Bucky Skank
Album: The Upsetter Collection

Lee Perry
People funny Boy
Single

Lee King Perry
I am the Upsetter
Single

Bob Marley & The Wailers
Soul Rebel
Album: Soul Rebels

Max Romeo
One Step forward
Album: Lee Scratch Perry - Arkology

Max Romeo
Chase the Devil
Single

The Upsetters feat. Prince Jazzbo
Croaking Lizard
Super Ape

Junior Murvin
Police and Thieves
Album: Lee Scratch Perry - Arkology

The Heptones feat. Jah Lion
Mr. President
Album: Lee Scratch Perry - Arkology

The Heptones
Mistry Babylon/& Version
Album: Open the Gate

The Gongos
La La Bam-Bam
Album: Heart of the Congos

Lee Scratch Perry
Easy Knocking
Album: The Return of Pipecock Jackson

Lee Scratch Perry
Scary Politicians
Album: Revelation


