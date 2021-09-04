Playlist Roderich Fabian
04. September
Samstag, 04. September 2021
The Upsetters
Return of Django
Album: The Upsetter Collection
Lee Perry
Bucky Skank
Album: The Upsetter Collection
Lee Perry
People funny Boy
Single
Lee King Perry
I am the Upsetter
Single
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Soul Rebel
Album: Soul Rebels
Max Romeo
One Step forward
Album: Lee Scratch Perry - Arkology
Max Romeo
Chase the Devil
Single
The Upsetters feat. Prince Jazzbo
Croaking Lizard
Super Ape
Junior Murvin
Police and Thieves
Album: Lee Scratch Perry - Arkology
The Heptones feat. Jah Lion
Mr. President
Album: Lee Scratch Perry - Arkology
The Heptones
Mistry Babylon/& Version
Album: Open the Gate
The Gongos
La La Bam-Bam
Album: Heart of the Congos
Lee Scratch Perry
Easy Knocking
Album: The Return of Pipecock Jackson
Lee Scratch Perry
Scary Politicians
Album: Revelation