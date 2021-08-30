Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 30.08.2021

Montag, 30. August 2021

Bicep
Apricots
Isles

Kraftwerk
Autobahn
Autobahn

Das Hobos
Whitelines
This is the place

Little Simz
I Love You, I Hate You
I Love You, I Hate You

Mad Professor & Lee Perry
Thank You
Thank You

Lee Perry & The Upsetters
Croaking Lizard
The Upsetter

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Teneriffa (Zündfunk unplugged feat. HackBrad Pitt)
-

Blaze Foley
If I Could Only Fly
Sittin' By The Road

Death
Politicians in my eyes
... For The Whole World To See

Leyya
Ordinary
Longest Day Of My Life

Eyedress
Ride of Die (feat. Satchy)
Mullholland Drive


