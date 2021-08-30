Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Montag, 30. August 2021

Bicep

Apricots

Isles

Kraftwerk

Autobahn

Autobahn

Das Hobos

Whitelines

This is the place

Little Simz

I Love You, I Hate You

I Love You, I Hate You

Mad Professor & Lee Perry

Thank You

Thank You

Lee Perry & The Upsetters

Croaking Lizard

The Upsetter

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys

Teneriffa (Zündfunk unplugged feat. HackBrad Pitt)

-

Blaze Foley

If I Could Only Fly

Sittin' By The Road

Death

Politicians in my eyes

... For The Whole World To See

Leyya

Ordinary

Longest Day Of My Life