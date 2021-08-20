Playlist Ralf Summer
20. August
Freitag, 20. August 2021
The Pogues
If I Should Fall From Grace From God
If I Should Fall From Grace From God
Villagers
The First Day (Radio Edit)
Fever Dreams
Rosaceae
They are so afraid they begin to shake
DNA
Faust
Krautrock
Faust IV
Zement
Goa
Rohstoff
Can
Vitamin C
Ege Bamyasi
Neu!
Hallogallo
Neu!
Tangerine Dream
Movements Of A Visionary
Phaedra
Anima, Limpe Fuchs; Friedrich Gulda, Paul Fuchs, Johann Anton Rettenbacher
Anima Live
Anima
Kraftwerk
Autobahn
Autobahn
Cleo Sol
23
Mother
Jungle
Fire
Loving in stereo
Rummelsnuff
Müllabfuhr
Single
Mano Le Tough
No Road Without a Turn
At The Moment
Dominic Eulberg
Siebenschläfer
Mannigfaltig
School Of Zuversicht
Hinter Dem Hügel
An Allem Ist Zu Zweifeln
Helena Meirelles
Mercedita
A Rainha Da Viola Caipira
Lorde
Solar Power
Solar Power
Primal Scream
Loaded
Screamadelica
Kunzite
Frosty
Visuals
Nayana Iz
Rani
Single
Illflow
Rauschromanze feat. Inspecta & DJ Hypa Aktiv
Rauschromantik
Shire T
London. Paris. Berlin
Tomorrow's People
Ton Steine Scherben
Komm Schlaf Bei Mir
Keine Macht Für Niemand