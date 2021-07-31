Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 31.07.2021 19:05 Uhr

31 Juli

Samstag, 31. Juli 2021

Aamina Camaari
Rag waa Nacab iyo Nasteexo (Men are Cruel and Kind)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Abel Lima
Farmacia
Album: Synthesize the Soul- Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands

Abu Obaida Hassan
Nas Fi Nas (People on People)
Album: Abu Obaida Hassan & His Tambour- The Shaigiya Sound of Sudan

Hanan Bulu Bulu
Alamy Wa Shagiya (My Pain and Suffering) Live
Album: Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Iftiin Band feat. Mahmud Abdalla -Jerry- Hussen & Maryan Naasir
Xuduud Ma Leh Xubigaan (This Love Has No Boundaries)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Kamal Tarbas
Ozzalna Seebak Seeb (Forget Those That Divide Us)
Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Nimco Jamaac
Buuraha U Dheer (The Highest Mountains)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Saied Khalifa
Igd Allooli (The Pearl Necklace)
Album: Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Sharero Band feat. Faadumo Qaasim
Qays iyo Layla (Romeo & Juliet)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Waaberi Band
Oktoobar Waatee- Waa Taayadii (What's October- It's Ours)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa


0