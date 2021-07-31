Playlist Matthias Röckl
31. Juli
Samstag, 31. Juli 2021
Aamina Camaari
Rag waa Nacab iyo Nasteexo (Men are Cruel and Kind)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Abel Lima
Farmacia
Album: Synthesize the Soul- Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands
Abu Obaida Hassan
Nas Fi Nas (People on People)
Album: Abu Obaida Hassan & His Tambour- The Shaigiya Sound of Sudan
Hanan Bulu Bulu
Alamy Wa Shagiya (My Pain and Suffering) Live
Album: Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan
Iftiin Band feat. Mahmud Abdalla -Jerry- Hussen & Maryan Naasir
Xuduud Ma Leh Xubigaan (This Love Has No Boundaries)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Kamal Tarbas
Ozzalna Seebak Seeb (Forget Those That Divide Us)
Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan
Nimco Jamaac
Buuraha U Dheer (The Highest Mountains)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Saied Khalifa
Igd Allooli (The Pearl Necklace)
Album: Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan
Sharero Band feat. Faadumo Qaasim
Qays iyo Layla (Romeo & Juliet)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Waaberi Band
Oktoobar Waatee- Waa Taayadii (What's October- It's Ours)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa