Playlist Matthias Röckl

Samstag, 31. Juli 2021

Aamina Camaari

Rag waa Nacab iyo Nasteexo (Men are Cruel and Kind)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Abel Lima

Farmacia

Album: Synthesize the Soul- Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands

Abu Obaida Hassan

Nas Fi Nas (People on People)

Album: Abu Obaida Hassan & His Tambour- The Shaigiya Sound of Sudan

Hanan Bulu Bulu

Alamy Wa Shagiya (My Pain and Suffering) Live

Album: Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Iftiin Band feat. Mahmud Abdalla -Jerry- Hussen & Maryan Naasir

Xuduud Ma Leh Xubigaan (This Love Has No Boundaries)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Kamal Tarbas

Ozzalna Seebak Seeb (Forget Those That Divide Us)

Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Nimco Jamaac

Buuraha U Dheer (The Highest Mountains)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Saied Khalifa

Igd Allooli (The Pearl Necklace)

Album: Two Niles to Sing a Melody- The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Sharero Band feat. Faadumo Qaasim

Qays iyo Layla (Romeo & Juliet)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates- Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa