Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 15. Juli 2021

Wavves

The Blame

Album: Hideaway

Big Red Machine

Renegade

Album: Single

Wendy Carlos

Selections from Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067

Album: Switched-on Bach

Koreless

Hance

Album: Agor

Linda Ronstadt

Silver Threads and Golden Needles

Album: Don't cry now

Linda Ronstadt

You're no good

Album: Single

Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris

Across the Border

Album: Western Wall - The Tuscon Sessions

Chilly Gonzales

Music is back

Album: Single

Joan as Police Woman & Tony Allen & Dave Okumu

Take me to you Leader

Album: Single