Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 15.07.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 Juli

Donnerstag, 15. Juli 2021

Wavves
The Blame
Album: Hideaway

Big Red Machine
Renegade
Album: Single

Wendy Carlos
Selections from Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067
Album: Switched-on Bach

Koreless
Hance
Album: Agor

Linda Ronstadt
Silver Threads and Golden Needles
Album: Don't cry now

Linda Ronstadt
You're no good
Album: Single

Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris
Across the Border
Album: Western Wall - The Tuscon Sessions

Chilly Gonzales
Music is back
Album: Single

Joan as Police Woman & Tony Allen & Dave Okumu
Take me to you Leader
Album: Single

Dexy’s Midnight Runners
Geno
Album: Searching for the young Soul Rebels


1