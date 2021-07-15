Playlist Roderich Fabian
15. Juli
Donnerstag, 15. Juli 2021
Wavves
The Blame
Album: Hideaway
Big Red Machine
Renegade
Album: Single
Wendy Carlos
Selections from Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067
Album: Switched-on Bach
Koreless
Hance
Album: Agor
Linda Ronstadt
Silver Threads and Golden Needles
Album: Don't cry now
Linda Ronstadt
You're no good
Album: Single
Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris
Across the Border
Album: Western Wall - The Tuscon Sessions
Chilly Gonzales
Music is back
Album: Single
Joan as Police Woman & Tony Allen & Dave Okumu
Take me to you Leader
Album: Single
Dexy’s Midnight Runners
Geno
Album: Searching for the young Soul Rebels