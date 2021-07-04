Playlist Alexandra Distler
04. Juli
Sonntag, 04. Juli 2021
Lizzo
Juice
Manuel Loos
Surveillance Society
Elastic Truth
Laura Konjetzky, Lars Kurz
Whispering Words of Wisdom
Manuel Loos; Lars Kurz
Stoner Attacks
Beat Driven 1
Sa-Roc
Deliverance
The Sharecropper's Daughter
Sa-Roc
Sa-Roc
Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Queen
Fat Bottom Girls
Bicycle Race / Fat Bottomed Girls
Marie Davidson
So Right
Working Class Woman (Instrumentals)
Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Manuel Loos, Lars Kurz
Uninvited Delusions
Manuel Loos, Lars Kurz
Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Nina Simone
Gimme Some
Gold
Lars Kurz, Manuel Loos, Hanno Ruesch
Arild Shine
Pulses 4
Chika
Songs about you
Industry Games
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Alex Goose
Thuggin' (Alex Goose Instrumental Remix)
-
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Alex Goose
Manuel Loos
Massive_1120_026_Surveillance Society
Marie Davidson
So Right (Instrumental)
Working Class Woman (Instrumentals)
Lizzo
Lizzo
Boys
Boys
Missy Elliott (featuring Ludacris)
Gossip Folks
Gossip Folks
Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Lars Kurz
Lars Kurz
Sa-Roc
Laura Konjetzky, Lars Kurz
Whispering Words Of Wisdom
Doja Cat
14 - Juicy (Explicit)
Hot Pink
Sa-Roc
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Alex Goose
