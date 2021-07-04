Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Alexandra Distler

Stand: 04.07.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

04 Juli

Sonntag, 04. Juli 2021

Lizzo
Juice
Juice

Manuel Loos
Surveillance Society
Elastic Truth

Laura Konjetzky, Lars Kurz
Whispering Words of Wisdom
Elastic Truth

Manuel Loos; Lars Kurz
Stoner Attacks
Beat Driven 1

Sa-Roc
Deliverance
The Sharecropper's Daughter

Sa-Roc
Deliverance
The Sharecropper's Daughter

Sa-Roc
Deliverance (instumental)
The Sharecropper's Daughter

Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Neutral motion 2

Queen
Fat Bottom Girls
Bicycle Race / Fat Bottomed Girls

Marie Davidson
So Right
Working Class Woman (Instrumentals)

Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Neutral motion 2

Manuel Loos, Lars Kurz
Uninvited Delusions
Beat Driven 1

Manuel Loos, Lars Kurz
Uninvited Delusions
Beat Driven 1

Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Neutral motion 2

Nina Simone
Gimme Some
Gold

Lars Kurz, Manuel Loos, Hanno Ruesch
Arild Shine
Pulses 4

Chika
Songs about you
Industry Games

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Alex Goose
Thuggin' (Alex Goose Instrumental Remix)
-

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Alex Goose
Thuggin' (Alex Goose Instrumental Remix)
-

Manuel Loos
Massive_1120_026_Surveillance Society
Elastic Truth

Marie Davidson
So Right (Instrumental)
Working Class Woman (Instrumentals)

Lizzo
Juice
Juice

Lizzo
Boys
Boys

Missy Elliott (featuring Ludacris)
Gossip Folks
Gossip Folks

Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Neutral motion 2

Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Neutral motion 2

Lars Kurz
Motionbox
Neutral motion 2

Sa-Roc
Deliverance (Instrumental)
The Sharecropper's Daughter

Laura Konjetzky, Lars Kurz
Whispering Words Of Wisdom
Elastic Truth

Doja Cat
14 - Juicy (Explicit)
Hot Pink

Sa-Roc
Deliverance (Instrumental)
The Sharecropper's Daughter

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Alex Goose
Thuggin' (Alex Goose Instrumental Remix)
-


