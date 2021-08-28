Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 28. August 2021

Blackbeard

Electrocharge

I-Wah Dub

Janet Kay

Silly Games

7Inch

Arcade Fire

Flashbulb Eyes feat. Linton Kwesi Johnson (Dennis Bovell Dub)

Reflektor Tapes

Lord Kitchener

London is the place for me

London is the place for me Vol. 1

Matumbi

After Tonight

The Best Of Matumbi

Marie Pierre

Can't go through with life

Love affair

Louisa Mark

Caught you in a lie

7Inch

Robert Parker

Caught you in a lie

Diverse: New Orleans Soul

Janet Kay

Silly Games

7Inch

Linton Kwesi Johnson

Reggae Fi Peach

Bass Culture

The Slits

Newtown

Cut

Saada Bonaire

You could be more as you are

Saada Bonaire

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Riot in lagos

B-2 Unit

Fela Kuti

Army Arrangement

Army Arrangement