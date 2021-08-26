Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 26.08.2021

Playlisten

26 August

Donnerstag, 26. August 2021

Roxy Music
Do the strand
-

Velvet Underground
Waiting for my man
-

Howlin' Wolf
Smokestack lightning
-

Erma Franklin
Piece of my heart
-

Eddy Floyd
Knock on wood
-

The Crystals
Da doo ron ron
-

Sam & Dave
Hold on I'm coming
-

The Ronettes
Be my Baby
-

Lou Reed
Walk on the wild side
-

Dusty Springfield
I just don't know what to do with myself
-

Sly & The Family Stone
If you want me to stay
-

Otis Redding
That's how strong my love is
-

Little Eva
The Locomotion
-

Bryan Ferry
Simple twist of fate
-


