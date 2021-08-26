Playlist Klaus Walter

Donnerstag, 26. August 2021

Roxy Music

Do the strand

-

Velvet Underground

Waiting for my man

-

Howlin' Wolf

Smokestack lightning

-

Erma Franklin

Piece of my heart

-

Eddy Floyd

Knock on wood

-

The Crystals

Da doo ron ron

-

Sam & Dave

Hold on I'm coming

-

The Ronettes

Be my Baby

-

Lou Reed

Walk on the wild side

-

Dusty Springfield

I just don't know what to do with myself

-

Sly & The Family Stone

If you want me to stay

-

Otis Redding

That's how strong my love is

-

Little Eva

The Locomotion

-