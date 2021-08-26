Playlist Klaus Walter
26. August
Donnerstag, 26. August 2021
Roxy Music
Do the strand
-
Velvet Underground
Waiting for my man
-
Howlin' Wolf
Smokestack lightning
-
Erma Franklin
Piece of my heart
-
Eddy Floyd
Knock on wood
-
The Crystals
Da doo ron ron
-
Sam & Dave
Hold on I'm coming
-
The Ronettes
Be my Baby
-
Lou Reed
Walk on the wild side
-
Dusty Springfield
I just don't know what to do with myself
-
Sly & The Family Stone
If you want me to stay
-
Otis Redding
That's how strong my love is
-
Little Eva
The Locomotion
-
Bryan Ferry
Simple twist of fate
-