Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 02.09.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

02 September

Donnerstag, 02. September 2021

Harry James & His Orchestra With Kitty Kallen
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Music Maker

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
Buggin' Blues
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis

Bert Kaempfert
A Swingin' Safari
Swinging Safari

Elvis Presley
Don't Be Cruel
Don't Be Cruel

Elvis Presley
(Now And There's) A Fool Such As I
All Time Greatest Hits

The Shadows
The Rise And Fall Of Flingel Bunt
Shadows Are Go!

Desmond Dekker
Pretty Africa
Rudy Got Soul: The Complete Early Years 1963-1968

Four Star Rhythm Section
Rhythm Blues
-

Jimmy Smith
Ma-Ma Fat Mama
Obscure Blues Shouters Vol. 1

Horst Jankowski
A Walk In The Black Forest
Walk In The Black Forest

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
Going Up The Country
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis

Henry Thomas
Bull Doze Blues
Ragtime Texas: 1927-1929

Canned Heat
Going Up The Country
The Anthology

Hot Lips Page
Last Call For Alcohol
1950-1953

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
Going Up The Country + Zündfunk Hackbrett
-


0