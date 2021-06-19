Playlist Lange Nacht 19.05 - 21.00 Uhr: Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß und Ralf Summer

Samstag, 19. Juni 2021

Al Chem

No Hopper (instrumental)

Weird Fiction

Pixies

Caribou

Come On Pilgrim

Franz Ferdinand

Take Me Out

Franz Ferdinand

Erobique

Easy Mobeasy

Single

Disclosure

When a Fire Starts To Burn

Settle

Courtney Barnett

Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go To The Party

Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

Pink vs Eletric Light Orchestra

Get The Party Started vs Don't Bring Me Down

MashUp

Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle

Nokturn

Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle

Hot Chip

Ready for the Floor

Made In The Dark

Peter And The Test Tube Babies

Banned From The Pubs

Pissed and Proud

Hans-a-Plast

Rock'n Roll Freitag

Hans-a-Plast

Neu!

Euphoria

Neu! '86

PJ Harvey

Dress

Dry

Leikeli47

Look

Wash & Set

FM Belfast

Underwear

How To Make Friends

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Thrift Shop ft. Wanz

Single

Kummer

Wie viel ist dein Outfit wert?

Kiox

ASAP Rocky

Fashion Killa

Long Live Asap Rocky

The Kinks

Dedicated Follower Fashion

Single

Max Goldt

Scheussliche Schuhe

Schöne Greatest Leselive Oldies

Pollyester

In My Boots

City of O

David Bowie

Fashion + DJ + Let's Dance (mixed by Soulwax / 2 Many Djs)

Dave (Soundtrack)

The Chills

I Love My Leather Jacket

Heavenly Pop Hits

Haiku Hands ft Sofi Tukker

Fashion Model Art

Haiku Hands

Nancy Sinatra + Lee Hazelwood

These Boots Are Made For Walking

Single