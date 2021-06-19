Playlist Lange Nacht 19.05 - 21.00 Uhr: Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß und Ralf Summer
19. Juni
Samstag, 19. Juni 2021
Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Weird Fiction
Pixies
Caribou
Come On Pilgrim
Franz Ferdinand
Take Me Out
Franz Ferdinand
Erobique
Easy Mobeasy
Single
Disclosure
When a Fire Starts To Burn
Settle
Courtney Barnett
Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go To The Party
Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit
Pink vs Eletric Light Orchestra
Get The Party Started vs Don't Bring Me Down
MashUp
Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle
Nokturn
Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle
Hot Chip
Ready for the Floor
Made In The Dark
Peter And The Test Tube Babies
Banned From The Pubs
Pissed and Proud
Hans-a-Plast
Rock'n Roll Freitag
Hans-a-Plast
Neu!
Euphoria
Neu! '86
PJ Harvey
Dress
Dry
Leikeli47
Look
Wash & Set
FM Belfast
Underwear
How To Make Friends
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Thrift Shop ft. Wanz
Single
Kummer
Wie viel ist dein Outfit wert?
Kiox
ASAP Rocky
Fashion Killa
Long Live Asap Rocky
The Kinks
Dedicated Follower Fashion
Single
Max Goldt
Scheussliche Schuhe
Schöne Greatest Leselive Oldies
Pollyester
In My Boots
City of O
David Bowie
Fashion + DJ + Let's Dance (mixed by Soulwax / 2 Many Djs)
Dave (Soundtrack)
The Chills
I Love My Leather Jacket
Heavenly Pop Hits
Haiku Hands ft Sofi Tukker
Fashion Model Art
Haiku Hands
Nancy Sinatra + Lee Hazelwood
These Boots Are Made For Walking
Single
Tiga
Shoes (Mr Oizo Remix)
Shoes EP