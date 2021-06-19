Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Lange Nacht 19.05 - 21.00 Uhr: Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß und Ralf Summer

Stand: 19.06.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

19 Juni

Samstag, 19. Juni 2021

Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Weird Fiction

Pixies
Caribou
Come On Pilgrim

Franz Ferdinand
Take Me Out
Franz Ferdinand

Erobique
Easy Mobeasy
Single

Disclosure
When a Fire Starts To Burn
Settle

Courtney Barnett
Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go To The Party
Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

Pink vs Eletric Light Orchestra
Get The Party Started vs Don't Bring Me Down
MashUp

Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle
Nokturn
Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle

Hot Chip
Ready for the Floor
Made In The Dark

Peter And The Test Tube Babies
Banned From The Pubs
Pissed and Proud

Hans-a-Plast
Rock'n Roll Freitag
Hans-a-Plast

Neu!
Euphoria
Neu! '86

PJ Harvey
Dress
Dry

Leikeli47
Look
Wash & Set

FM Belfast
Underwear
How To Make Friends

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Thrift Shop ft. Wanz
Single

Kummer
Wie viel ist dein Outfit wert?
Kiox

ASAP Rocky
Fashion Killa
Long Live Asap Rocky

The Kinks
Dedicated Follower Fashion
Single

Max Goldt
Scheussliche Schuhe
Schöne Greatest Leselive Oldies

Pollyester
In My Boots
City of O

David Bowie
Fashion + DJ + Let's Dance (mixed by Soulwax / 2 Many Djs)
Dave (Soundtrack)

The Chills
I Love My Leather Jacket
Heavenly Pop Hits

Haiku Hands ft Sofi Tukker
Fashion Model Art
Haiku Hands

Nancy Sinatra + Lee Hazelwood
These Boots Are Made For Walking
Single

Tiga
Shoes (Mr Oizo Remix)
Shoes EP


0