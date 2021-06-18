Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 18.06.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

18 Juni

Freitag, 18. Juni 2021

Mulatu Astatke
Yegelle Tezeta
V.A. New York - Addis - London (The Story of Ethio Jazz)

Wet Leg
Chaise Lounge
Single

This is the kit
Coming to Get You Nowhere (Joe's Garage Version)
Off Off Oddities

Aldous Harding
Old Peel
Single

Pachyman
Big Energy
The Return of Pachyman

Slut
Vandals
Talks of Paradise

Slut
Fala
Talks of Paradise

Slut
Yes No Why Later
Talks of Paradise

Slut
Tell Your Friends
Talks of Paradise

Slut
Black Sleep
Talks of Paradise

Slut
Good Fort All
Talks of Paradise

Hard Feeling
Holding on too long
Single

Stimming
The Hyve
Ludwig

Bon Iver
Holocene
Bon Iver

The Umlauts
Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Edit)
Ü (EP)

Kings of Convenience
Fever
Peace or Love

Jeffrey Lewis
Now We've Beat That Stupid We Can Get Back To Our Stupid Lives
Single

Sault
I Just Want To Dance
Untitled (Rise)

Poté
Young Lies ft Damon Albarn
A Tenuous Tale of Her

Trialogos
Stroh Zu Gold
Stroh Zu Gold

Arooj Aftab
Last Night
Vulture Prince EP


0