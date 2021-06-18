Playlist Ralf Summer
18. Juni
Freitag, 18. Juni 2021
Mulatu Astatke
Yegelle Tezeta
V.A. New York - Addis - London (The Story of Ethio Jazz)
Wet Leg
Chaise Lounge
Single
This is the kit
Coming to Get You Nowhere (Joe's Garage Version)
Off Off Oddities
Aldous Harding
Old Peel
Single
Pachyman
Big Energy
The Return of Pachyman
Slut
Vandals
Talks of Paradise
Slut
Fala
Talks of Paradise
Slut
Yes No Why Later
Talks of Paradise
Slut
Tell Your Friends
Talks of Paradise
Slut
Black Sleep
Talks of Paradise
Slut
Good Fort All
Talks of Paradise
Hard Feeling
Holding on too long
Single
Stimming
The Hyve
Ludwig
Bon Iver
Holocene
Bon Iver
The Umlauts
Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Edit)
Ü (EP)
Kings of Convenience
Fever
Peace or Love
Jeffrey Lewis
Now We've Beat That Stupid We Can Get Back To Our Stupid Lives
Single
Sault
I Just Want To Dance
Untitled (Rise)
Poté
Young Lies ft Damon Albarn
A Tenuous Tale of Her
Trialogos
Stroh Zu Gold
Stroh Zu Gold
Arooj Aftab
Last Night
Vulture Prince EP