Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 15.06.2021

Playlisten

15 Juni

Dienstag, 15. Juni 2021

Buraka Som Sistema
Sound of Kuduro
Album: Black diamond

Jesse Markin
This Is (A) Testament
AlbuM 55

Solex
Good Comrades Go To Heaven
Album: Low Kick And Hard Bop

Liener
Ganz Wien ist clean
Album: Ganz Wien ist clean

Faith No More
I'm Easy
Album: Very best definitive utlivate

V.A.
Sophie Bel: You're not real you're just a ghost
Album: Québec This #3 - New Music From Montreal And Beyond

Bicep
Apricots
Album: Isles

Ozan Ata Canani
Immport Export
Album: Warte mein Land, warte

Parcels
Free
Album: Free


