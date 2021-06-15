Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 15. Juni 2021

Buraka Som Sistema

Sound of Kuduro

Album: Black diamond

Jesse Markin

This Is (A) Testament

AlbuM 55

Solex

Good Comrades Go To Heaven

Album: Low Kick And Hard Bop

Liener

Ganz Wien ist clean

Album: Ganz Wien ist clean

Faith No More

I'm Easy

Album: Very best definitive utlivate

V.A.

Sophie Bel: You're not real you're just a ghost

Album: Québec This #3 - New Music From Montreal And Beyond

Bicep

Apricots

Album: Isles

Ozan Ata Canani

Immport Export

Album: Warte mein Land, warte