Playlist Ralf Summer
11. Juni
Freitag, 11. Juni 2021
Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
I Need Somebody To Love
Album: Dirt Off Your Shoulder / I Need Somebody To Love Tonight - Single
Sleater-Kinney
Worry For You
Album: Path of Wellness
Dean Blunt
The Rot
Album: Black Metal 2
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Shanghai
Album: Butterfly 3000
Skyzoo
Bed-Stuy is Burning ft Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Album: All The Brilliant Things
Jeb Loy Nichols
Can´t Cheat The Dance
Album: Jeb Loy
Maxi Pongratz, Micha Acher & Verstärkung
Flächen Flugfahrrad
Album: Musik Für Flugräder
Loraine James
Insecure Behaviour and Fuckery
Album: Reflection
Mycrotom
Iquitos Bird
Album: Ratiratiyo
Add N To (X)
King Wasp
Album: On The Wires Of Our Nerves
Isolation Berlin
Ich Hasse Fussballspielen
Album: In My Head
Gurr
1985
Album: Keine Termine
Lobsterbomb
Wake Up
Album: Take Care Of Me
Fritzi Ernst
Ich Flirte Mit Allen
Album: Modern Love
Murena Murena
Ciao Dick
Album: Take Care Of Me
Bullion
Where Are We Now (David Bowie Cover)
Album: Modern Love
Radiohead
I Might Be Wrong
Album: Amnesiac
Greentea Peng
Meditation
Album: Man Made
Ben Kweller
Fight (Zündfunk Unplugged)
Album: Changing Horses
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Life On Mars (David Bowie Cover)
Album: Modern Love
Loraine James
Change
Album: Modern Love