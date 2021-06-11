Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 11.06.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

11 Juni

Freitag, 11. Juni 2021

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
I Need Somebody To Love
Album: Dirt Off Your Shoulder / I Need Somebody To Love Tonight - Single

Sleater-Kinney
Worry For You
Album: Path of Wellness

Dean Blunt
The Rot
Album: Black Metal 2

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Shanghai
Album: Butterfly 3000

Skyzoo
Bed-Stuy is Burning ft Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Album: All The Brilliant Things

Jeb Loy Nichols
Can´t Cheat The Dance
Album: Jeb Loy

Maxi Pongratz, Micha Acher & Verstärkung
Flächen Flugfahrrad
Album: Musik Für Flugräder

Loraine James
Insecure Behaviour and Fuckery
Album: Reflection

Mycrotom
Iquitos Bird
Album: Ratiratiyo

Add N To (X)
King Wasp
Album: On The Wires Of Our Nerves

Isolation Berlin
Ich Hasse Fussballspielen
Album: In My Head

Gurr
1985
Album: Keine Termine

Lobsterbomb
Wake Up
Album: Take Care Of Me

Fritzi Ernst
Ich Flirte Mit Allen
Album: Modern Love

Murena Murena
Ciao Dick
Album: Take Care Of Me

Bullion
Where Are We Now (David Bowie Cover)
Album: Modern Love

Radiohead
I Might Be Wrong
Album: Amnesiac

Greentea Peng
Meditation
Album: Man Made

Ben Kweller
Fight (Zündfunk Unplugged)
Album: Changing Horses

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Life On Mars (David Bowie Cover)
Album: Modern Love

Loraine James
Change
Album: Modern Love


