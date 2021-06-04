Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 04.06.2021

04 Juni

Freitag, 04. Juni 2021

Rogér Fakhr
Lady Rain
Fine Anyway

Greentea Peng
Free My People ft Simmy & Kid Cruise
Man Man

Idles
Damaged Goods (Gang Of Four Cover)
V.A. The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four

Whale
Hobo Humpin Slobo Babe
We Care

Rostam
From The Back Of A Cab
Changeophobia

The Avalanches
Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)
Since I Left You (20 Years Edition)

Raheem De Vaughn & Apollo Brown
When A Man
Lovesick

Roman Flügel
Chemicals
Eating Darkness

Mustafa
Air Forces
When Smoke Rises

Mdou Moctar
Ya Habibti
Afrique Victime

Ata Canani
Deutsche Freunde
Warte, Mein Land

Kings Of Convenience
Rocky Trail
Peace Or Love

The Linda Lindas
Racist, Sexist Boy
Single

Sons of Komet
To Never Forget The Source
Black To The Future

Natalie Bergman
I'm Going Home
Mercy

St Vincent
Down
Daddy's Home

Little Simz
Woman ft Cleo Sol
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

U-Roy
Man Next Door ft Santigold
Solid Gold U-Roy


