Playlist Roderich Fabian
29. Mai
Samstag, 29. Mai 2021
Black Fkag
Rise above
Damaged
Black Fkag
Six Pack
Damaged
Henry Rollins
Followed around
Hot Animal Machine
Rollins Band
Do it
Do it
Ty Segall & White Fence
Crybaby
Hair
Henry Rollins and the Hard-Ons
Let there be Rock
Single
Public Image Ltd.
The Suit
Metal Box
Motörhead
I know how to die
The Wörld is yours
Rollins
Airport Courtesy Phone
The Boxed Life - A Spoken Word Performance
Rollins Band
During a City
Come in and burn
Rollins Band
We walk alone
Nice