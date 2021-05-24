Playlist Michael Bartle
24. Mai
Montag, 24. Mai 2021
ERSTER TEIL
Grandpa Jones
Turn Yoru Radio On
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour
Muddy Waters
Blow Wind Blow
Album: Blow Wind Blow
Len Chandler
Murder on the roads of Alabama
Album: Radio Station WNEW's Story of Selma
Bob Dylan
The Death Of Emmett Till
Album: The Witmark Demos
Bob Dylan
Song for Woody
Album: Bob Dylan
Woody Guthrie
Hard Travellin'
Cisco Houston
Diamond Joe
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour: The Best of the 2nd season
Karen Dalton
Katie Cruel
Album: In my own time
Odetta
Masters of War
Album: Odetta sings Dylan
Patsy Raye & The Beatniks
Beatnik's Wish
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour
Arthur Alexander
Anna (go to him)
Album: You better move on
Bob Dylan
Sara
Album: Desire
The Valentines
Gun Fever
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour
ZWEITER TEIL
David Bowie
Song for Bob Dylan
Album: Hunky Dory
Bob Dylan
Murder Mos Foul
Album: Rough and rowdy ways
Etta James
I'd rather go blind
Album: Best Of
Lana Del Rey
Don't let me be misunderstood
Album: Honeymoon
Andre Toussaint
Hold Em'Joe
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour: The best of the 2nd season
Ike Turner
She made my blood run cold
Album: Roll your moneymaker
Willie Dixon & Memphis Slim
Cold Blood
Album: Aux Trois Maillets
Nina Simone
Sinnerman
Album: Gold
Memphis Minnie
Me & my chauffeur Blues
Album: American Blues Legends
Hank Williams
I don't care, if tomorrow never comes
Album: Honky tonkin'
Harry Belafonte feat. Bob Dylan
Midnight Special
Album: Gold
J. Frank Wilson & The Cavaliers
Last Kiss
Album: Last Kiss
Bob Dylan
If not for you
Album: Another Self Portrait