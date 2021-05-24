Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 24.05.2021

24 Mai

Montag, 24. Mai 2021

ERSTER TEIL

Grandpa Jones
Turn Yoru Radio On
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour

Muddy Waters
Blow Wind Blow
Album: Blow Wind Blow

Len Chandler
Murder on the roads of Alabama
Album: Radio Station WNEW's Story of Selma

Bob Dylan
The Death Of Emmett Till
Album: The Witmark Demos

Bob Dylan
Song for Woody
Album: Bob Dylan

Woody Guthrie
Hard Travellin'
Cisco Houston
Diamond Joe
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour: The Best of the 2nd season

Karen Dalton
Katie Cruel
Album: In my own time

Odetta
Masters of War
Album: Odetta sings Dylan

Patsy Raye & The Beatniks
Beatnik's Wish
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour

Arthur Alexander
Anna (go to him)
Album: You better move on

Bob Dylan
Sara
Album: Desire

The Valentines
Gun Fever
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour

ZWEITER TEIL

David Bowie
Song for Bob Dylan
Album: Hunky Dory

Bob Dylan
Murder Mos Foul
Album: Rough and rowdy ways

Etta James
I'd rather go blind
Album: Best Of

Lana Del Rey
Don't let me be misunderstood
Album: Honeymoon

Andre Toussaint
Hold Em'Joe
Album: Theme Time Radio Hour: The best of the 2nd season

Ike Turner
She made my blood run cold
Album: Roll your moneymaker

Willie Dixon & Memphis Slim
Cold Blood
Album: Aux Trois Maillets

Nina Simone
Sinnerman
Album: Gold

Memphis Minnie
Me & my chauffeur Blues
Album: American Blues Legends

Hank Williams
I don't care, if tomorrow never comes
Album: Honky tonkin'

Harry Belafonte feat. Bob Dylan
Midnight Special
Album: Gold

J. Frank Wilson & The Cavaliers
Last Kiss
Album: Last Kiss

Bob Dylan
If not for you
Album: Another Self Portrait


