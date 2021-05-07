Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 07.05.2021

07 Mai

Freitag, 07. Mai 2021

Danger Dan
Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Single

Little Simz
Woman ft Cleo Sol
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Tony Allen
One Inna Million ft Lava La Rue
There Is No End

Tony Allen & Jeff Mills
The Seed
Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Tony Allen
There Is No End
There Is No End

Natalie Bergman
I'm Going Home
Mercy

Sophia Kennedy
Cat On My Tongue
Monsters

Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Monsters

Sophia Kennedy
I'm looking up
Monsters

Sophia Kennedy
I can see you
Monsters

Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Monsters

Maura & Fred Red
Le Deuxieme Sexe
Grimus

Squid
Narrator ft Martha Skye Murphy
Bright Green Field

Skee Mask
Dolan Tours
Pool

Modeselektor
Tacken
Extended

Damon Locks & Black Monunent Ensemble
Now (Forever Momentary Space) ft Angel Bat Dawid
NOW

Dawn Richard
Jacuzzi
Second Line - An Electro Revival

Os Barbapapas
DooWooDooWoo
DooWooDooWoo

Illuminati Hotties
MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA
Single

Ja, Panik
The Cure
Die Gruppe

Lucy Dacus
Hot & Heavy
Home Video

Sophia Kennedy
I'm Looking Up
Monsters

International Music
Misery
Ententraum

Roger Fakhr
Lady Rain
Fine Anyway


