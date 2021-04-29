Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 29.04.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

29 April

Donnerstag, 29. April 2021

International Music
Raus ausm Zoo
Album: Ententraum

Bilderbuch
Nahuel Huapi
Album: Single

Anthony Joseph
Callin England Home
Album: The Rich are only defeated when they are running for their lives

Lucy Dacus
Hot & Heavy
Album: Single

Tkay Maidza
Syrup
Album: Single

Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis
Surprised by Joy
Album: She walks in Beauty

Marianne Faithfull
Broken English
Album: Broken English

Wallflowers
Rots and Wings
Album: Single

Japanese Breakfast
Posing in Bondage
Album: Single


0