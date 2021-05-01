Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 01.05.2021

01 Mai

Samstag, 01. Mai 2021

Angel Bat Dawid
We are starz
The Oracle

Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble
The colours that you bring
Where future unfolds

Rob Mazurek
Waxing Crescent
-

Makaya McCraven
Butterscotch
In the moment

Makaya McCraven
Run 'Dem (Gilles Petersen Edit)
Where we come from (Chicago x London Mixtape)

Tortoise
Djed
Millions now living never die

Jeff Parker
Build a nest
Suite for Max Brown

Junius Paul
Ase
Ism

Art Ensemble of Chicago
We are on the edge
We are on the edge (A50th anniversary celebration)

Irreversible Entanglements
No Mars
Who sent you

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
-

Angel Bat Dawid
The wicked will not prevail
live

Angel Bat Dawid
The Oracle
The Oracle

Nina Simone
Colour is a beautiful thing
Fodder on my wings

Angel Bat Dawid
Black family
live

Ben Lamar Gay
Muhal
Downtown castles can never block the sun

Jamie Branch
Prayer For Amerikka
Fly or die II: dogs of paradise

Angel Bat Dawid
We are made of stars
The Oracle

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble
Now
Single


