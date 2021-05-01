Playlist Michael Bartle
01. Mai
Samstag, 01. Mai 2021
Angel Bat Dawid
We are starz
The Oracle
Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble
The colours that you bring
Where future unfolds
Rob Mazurek
Waxing Crescent
-
Makaya McCraven
Butterscotch
In the moment
Makaya McCraven
Run 'Dem (Gilles Petersen Edit)
Where we come from (Chicago x London Mixtape)
Tortoise
Djed
Millions now living never die
Jeff Parker
Build a nest
Suite for Max Brown
Junius Paul
Ase
Ism
Art Ensemble of Chicago
We are on the edge
We are on the edge (A50th anniversary celebration)
Irreversible Entanglements
No Mars
Who sent you
Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
-
Angel Bat Dawid
The wicked will not prevail
live
Angel Bat Dawid
The Oracle
The Oracle
Nina Simone
Colour is a beautiful thing
Fodder on my wings
Angel Bat Dawid
Black family
live
Ben Lamar Gay
Muhal
Downtown castles can never block the sun
Jamie Branch
Prayer For Amerikka
Fly or die II: dogs of paradise
Angel Bat Dawid
We are made of stars
The Oracle
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble
Now
Single