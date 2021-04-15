Playlist Roderich Fabian
15. April
Donnerstag, 15. April 2021
Rostam
Changephobia
Album: Single
Gwen Guthrie
Ain't nothin' goin' on but the Rent
Album: Single
Danger Dan
Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Album: Single
Danger Dan
Lauf davon
Album: Single
Taylor Swift
You belong with me (Taylor's Version)
Fearless (Taylor's Version)
St. Vincent
The Melting og the Sun
Album: Single
Xiu Xiu feat. Sharon Van Etten
Sad MEzcalita
Album: Oh No!
The Ramones
Let's Dance
Album: The Ramones
The Snuts
Don'T forget it (Punk)
Album: W.L.
Damon Locks, Black Monument Ensemble
The Body is electric
Album: Now