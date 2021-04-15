Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 15.04.2021

15 April

Donnerstag, 15. April 2021

Rostam
Changephobia
Album: Single

Gwen Guthrie
Ain't nothin' goin' on but the Rent
Album: Single

Danger Dan
Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Album: Single

Danger Dan
Lauf davon
Album: Single

Taylor Swift
You belong with me (Taylor's Version)
Fearless (Taylor's Version)

St. Vincent
The Melting og the Sun
Album: Single

Xiu Xiu feat. Sharon Van Etten
Sad MEzcalita
Album: Oh No!

The Ramones
Let's Dance
Album: The Ramones

The Snuts
Don'T forget it (Punk)
Album: W.L.

Damon Locks, Black Monument Ensemble
The Body is electric
Album: Now


