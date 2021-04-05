Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 05.04.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

05 April

Montag, 05. April 2021

Devo
Whip It
Album: Q: Are we not men? A: We are Devo

Neu!
Hallogallo
Album: Neu!

The Velvet Underground
Pale Blue Eyes
Album: The Velvet Underground

Devo
Secret Agent Man
Album: Secret Agent Man

Oliver Onion
Zorro is back
Album: Zorro is back

Mark Mothersbaugh
We call them pirated out here (Score)
Album: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (Sountrack)

David Bowie
Five Years
Album: The Life Aquatic Studio Sessions

Hy Heath, Frank Rose
Take these chains from my heart and set me free
Album: The Complete

Devo
Peek-A-Boo
Album: Oh No – it’s Devo!

Devo
Gut Feeling (Slap Your Mommy)
Album: Q: Are we not men? A: We are Devo


