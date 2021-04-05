Playlist Matthias Röckl

Montag, 05. April 2021

Devo

Whip It

Album: Q: Are we not men? A: We are Devo

Neu!

Hallogallo

Album: Neu!

The Velvet Underground

Pale Blue Eyes

Album: The Velvet Underground

Devo

Secret Agent Man

Album: Secret Agent Man

Oliver Onion

Zorro is back

Album: Zorro is back

Mark Mothersbaugh

We call them pirated out here (Score)

Album: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (Sountrack)

David Bowie

Five Years

Album: The Life Aquatic Studio Sessions

Hy Heath, Frank Rose

Take these chains from my heart and set me free

Album: The Complete

Devo

Peek-A-Boo

Album: Oh No – it’s Devo!