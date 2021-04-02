Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 02.04.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

02 April

Freitag, 02. April 2021

The Staple Singers
Heavy Makes You Happy
Single

The Staple Singers
This May be the Last Time
Single

The Staple Singers
Uncloudy Day
Single

The Staple Singers
Too Close
Album: Too Close

The Staple Singers
Freedom Highway
Single

The Staple Singers
Why? (Am I Treated So Bad)
Single

The Staple Singers
Respect Yourself
Single

The Staple Singers
I’ll Take You There
Single

The Staple Singers
Are you Sure
Single

The Staple Singers
Let’s Do It Again
Single

The Staple Singers
The Weight
Album: The Last Waltz (Original Soundtrack)

The Staple Singers
I Like The Things Abot Me
Album: Wattstax (Original Soundtrack)


