Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 02. April 2021

Patti Smith

Land

Album: Horses

AC/DC

It’s a long way to the top

Album: High Voltage

The Velvet Underground

Heroin

Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

Young Marble Giants

Music for evening

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants

Posed by models

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants

Searching For Mr. Right

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Buzzcocks

Boredom

Album: Another music in a different

Young Marble Giants

This way

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants

Choci Loni

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Stiff Little Fingers

Breakout

Album: Inflammable Material

Young Marble Giants

N.I.T.A

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Roxy Music

Ladytron

Album: Roxy Music

Ultravoxx

Hiroshima,mon amour

Album: Ha! Ha! Ha!

Young Marble Giants

Eating Noddemix

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants

Final Day

Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Hole

Credit in the straight world

Album: Live through this

The XX

Islands

Album: XX