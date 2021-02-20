Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer/Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 20.02.2021

20 Februar

Samstag, 20. Februar 2021

Isolation Berlin
Gewöhnliche Leute
V.A. Keine Bewegung 2

Scout Niblett
No More Scrubs
unplugged Version mit Tobias Ruhland am Hackbrett

Philipp Klein
Pumped Up Kicks (80's Retro Cover)
Single

Kapelle So & So & Cpt. Yossarian
Jamming feat. Marja Burchard
Bob

Stereo Total
Tanze im Viereck
Party Anticonformiste

Lipps Inc.
Funkytown
Single

Queens of The Stone Age
No One Knows
Single

Madonna
Music
Music

Lizzo
Juice
Single

Outkast
Hey Ya
Single

The Clash
Revolution Rock
London Calling

Lady Gaga
Poker Face
Single

Smashing Pumpkins
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Single

Lorde
Royals
Single

Eminem
Lose Yourself
Single

Missy Elliott
Get Ur Freak On
Single

The Jacksons
Blame It On The Boogie
Single

Decor
Wonderwall x Smalltown Boy
Mash-Up Cover

Gossip
Standing In The Way Of Control
Single


