Playlist Ralf Summer/Tobias Ruhland
20. Februar
Samstag, 20. Februar 2021
Isolation Berlin
Gewöhnliche Leute
V.A. Keine Bewegung 2
Scout Niblett
No More Scrubs
unplugged Version mit Tobias Ruhland am Hackbrett
Philipp Klein
Pumped Up Kicks (80's Retro Cover)
Single
Kapelle So & So & Cpt. Yossarian
Jamming feat. Marja Burchard
Bob
Stereo Total
Tanze im Viereck
Party Anticonformiste
Lipps Inc.
Funkytown
Single
Queens of The Stone Age
No One Knows
Single
Madonna
Music
Music
Lizzo
Juice
Single
Outkast
Hey Ya
Single
The Clash
Revolution Rock
London Calling
Lady Gaga
Poker Face
Single
Smashing Pumpkins
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Single
Lorde
Royals
Single
Eminem
Lose Yourself
Single
Missy Elliott
Get Ur Freak On
Single
The Jacksons
Blame It On The Boogie
Single
Decor
Wonderwall x Smalltown Boy
Mash-Up Cover
Gossip
Standing In The Way Of Control
Single