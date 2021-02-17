Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 17.02.2021

Playlisten

17 Februar

Mittwoch, 17. Februar 2021

Mogwai
Ceiling Granny
Album: As The Love Continues

Pantha Du Prince
Saturn Strobe
Album: This Blitz

Slowthai
CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)
Album: TYRON

Stereo Total
Wir tanzen im Viereck
Album: Musique Automatique

Stereo Total
Musique Automatique
Album: Musique Automatique

Stereo Total
Liebe zu dritt
Live at "30 Jahre Zündfunk"

Marika Hackman
Boyfriend
Album: I'm not your man

Charlotte Gainsbourgh & Beck
Heaven can't wait
Album: Heaven can't wait

Mine
Unfall
Album: Hinüber

J.E. Sunde
Sunset Strip
Album: Devil's Diamond Memory Collection


