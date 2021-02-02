Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 02.02.2021

02 Februar

Dienstag, 02. Februar 2021

Roots Manuva
Witness
Album: Well deep - Ten years of Big Dada Recordings (2 CD)

Ashnikko
Slumber Party
Album: Demidevil

Poenitsch & Jacopic
Two People (Tom Appl Remix)
Album: Two People (Remixes)

Queen
Another One Bites The Dust
Album: Greatest Hits 1

The National
Fake Empire
Album: Boxer

The Eagles
Witchy Woman
Album: The very best of The Eagles

Iron Maiden
Fear is the key
Album: Fear oft he dark

Foo Fighter
Monkey Wrench
Album: Greatest Hits

Firewater
Bourbon and Division
Album: Get Off The Cross, We Need The Wood For The Fire

Goat Girl
Anxiety Feels
Album: On all fours

Sophie
Immaterial
Album: Oil of every pearl's un-insides

Bicep
Apricots
Album: Isles

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55

The Vaccines
Handsome
Album: English Graffiti


0