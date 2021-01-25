Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 25.01.2021

25 Januar

Montag, 25. Januar 2021

Middle Kids
Questions
Single

R.N.A. Organism
Weimar 22
Album: Somewhere between : Mutant Pop, Electronic Minimalism & Shadow Sounds Of Japan 1980 - 1988

Elderbrook
Why do we shake in the cold? (Vintage Culture Remix)
Single

Bicep
Lido
Album: Islands

One Finger Chords
Center Of Spirit
Album: The Dreamsludge Tapes

The Notwist
Ship
Album: Vertigo Days

Arctic Monkeys
I bet you look good on the dancefloor
Single

G. Flip/MXMTOON
Queen
Single

Neue Grafik Ensemble
Hedgehog´s Dilemma
Album: Foulden Road EP

Adult Mom
Sober
Single

Kacy & Clayton + Marlon Williams
I wonder why
Album: Plastic Bouquet

Freedom Fry
Le point zéro
Single


1