Playlist Katja Engelhardt
08. Dezember
Dienstag, 08. Dezember 2020
Run The Jewels
the ground below (feat. Royal Blood) (Royal Jewels Mix)
Single
LeRoy
Happened From The Void
Single
John Lennon, Yoko Ono
(Just Like) Starting Over
Album: Double fantasy / Stripped down
Lazarus
David Bowie
Single
Hachiku
I’ll Probably Be Asleep
Album: I'll probably be asleep
Jello Biafra and The Guantanamo School of Medicine
Tea Party Revenge Porn
Album: Tea Party Revenge Porn
Schlachthofbronx
Blurred Vision
Single
K.I.Z.
Hurra die Welt geht unter
Album: Hurra die Welt geht unter
K.I.Z.
Das alles ist Urlaub
Album: Und das Geheimnis der unbeglichenen Bordellrechnung
Mine
90 Grad
Album: Klebstoff
DJ Hell
Mit Dir
Album: Zukunftsmusik
Snarls
Adventure Time
Album: TV Tunes: A Retrospective of TV Theme Songs by Something Merry (Sampler)
Pony
Clueless
Album: TV Tunes: A Retrospective of TV Theme Songs by Something Merry (Sampler)
Haiyti
Benzin
Album: Ìnfluencer