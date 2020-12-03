Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 03.12.2020 19:05 Uhr

Roderich Fabian | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

03 Dezember

Donnerstag, 03. Dezember 2020

Waldeck
So strong
Album: Grand Casino Hotel

U.S. Girls
Santa stay home
Single

Hot Chip feat. Jarvis Cocker
Straight to the Morning (Dollon Francis Remix)
Single

DJ Hell
Freakshow
Album: House Music Box: Past, Present, No Future

Simen Lyngroth
Down
Album: Looking for the Spark like it’s just around the Corner

Ducks on Drugs
Ich bin dein Schmerz
Album: Stabil Labil

Ducks on Drugs
Wir flippen aus
Album: Stabil Labil

Babeheaven
Cassette Beat
Album: Home for now


