Playlist Roderich Fabian
03. Dezember
Donnerstag, 03. Dezember 2020
Waldeck
So strong
Album: Grand Casino Hotel
U.S. Girls
Santa stay home
Single
Hot Chip feat. Jarvis Cocker
Straight to the Morning (Dollon Francis Remix)
Single
DJ Hell
Freakshow
Album: House Music Box: Past, Present, No Future
Simen Lyngroth
Down
Album: Looking for the Spark like it’s just around the Corner
Ducks on Drugs
Ich bin dein Schmerz
Album: Stabil Labil
Ducks on Drugs
Wir flippen aus
Album: Stabil Labil
Babeheaven
Cassette Beat
Album: Home for now