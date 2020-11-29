Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 29.11.2020

29 November

Sonntag, 29. November 2020

Sam Grendel
Old Town Road
Album: DRM

Ela Minus
Pocket Piano
Album: acts of rebellion

Billie Eilish
Ilomilo
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Oneohtrix Point Never
Answering Machine
Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

Billie Eilish
Everything I wanted
Single

t.A.T.u.
All The Things She Said
Album: The Best

Foushée
Deep End
Single

Ela Minus
They told us it was hard, but they were wrong
Album: acts of rebellion

Ela Minus
el cielo no es da nadie
Album: acts of rebellion

Ela Minus
Let them have the internet
Album: acts of rebellion

The Beths
'm not getting excited
Single

Billy Eilish
Everything I wanted
Single

Sam Grendel
3 Dollars
DRM

Oneohtrix Point Never
Long Road Home
Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never


1