Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 29. November 2020

Sam Grendel

Old Town Road

Album: DRM

Ela Minus

Pocket Piano

Album: acts of rebellion

Billie Eilish

Ilomilo

Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Oneohtrix Point Never

Answering Machine

Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

Billie Eilish

Everything I wanted

Single

t.A.T.u.

All The Things She Said

Album: The Best

Foushée

Deep End

Single

Ela Minus

They told us it was hard, but they were wrong

Album: acts of rebellion

Ela Minus

el cielo no es da nadie

Album: acts of rebellion

Ela Minus

Let them have the internet

Album: acts of rebellion

The Beths

'm not getting excited

Single

Billy Eilish

Everything I wanted

Single

Sam Grendel

3 Dollars

DRM

Oneohtrix Point Never

Long Road Home

Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never