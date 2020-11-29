Playlist Barbara Streidl
29. November
Sonntag, 29. November 2020
Sam Grendel
Old Town Road
Album: DRM
Ela Minus
Pocket Piano
Album: acts of rebellion
Billie Eilish
Ilomilo
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Oneohtrix Point Never
Answering Machine
Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never
Billie Eilish
Everything I wanted
Single
t.A.T.u.
All The Things She Said
Album: The Best
Foushée
Deep End
Single
Ela Minus
They told us it was hard, but they were wrong
Album: acts of rebellion
Ela Minus
el cielo no es da nadie
Album: acts of rebellion
Ela Minus
Let them have the internet
Album: acts of rebellion
The Beths
'm not getting excited
Single
Billy Eilish
Everything I wanted
Single
Sam Grendel
3 Dollars
DRM
Oneohtrix Point Never
Long Road Home
Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never