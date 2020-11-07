Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Von: Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 07.11.2020

07 November

Samstag, 07. November 2020

Bijello Dugme
DJurdjevdan je a ja nisam s onom koju volim
Album: Ciribiribela

Bloc Party
Hunting for witches
Album: Hunting for witches

Katie Pruitt
Grace Has A Gun (OurVinyl Sessions)
Album: OurVinyl Live EP

Loretta Lynn
Portland, Oregon (feat. Jack White)
Album: Van Lear Rose

FKA Twigs
Mirrored Heart
Album: Magdalene

Eddie Vedder
Long Nights
Album: Into the wild - Music for the motion picture

Ceva
Lepi Grome Moj
Album: Idealno Losa

The Highwomen
If She Ever Leaves Me
Album: The Highwomen

The National
Fake Empire
Album: Boxer

Tennis
Modern Woman
Album: Yours conditionally

Bajaga
Tisina
Album: Prodavnica Tajni

Roy Orbison
Let’s Make A Memory
Album: Orbison CD 4

The Rolling Stones
Wild Horses
Album: Honk


