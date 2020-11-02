Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Von: Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 02.11.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

02 November

Montag, 02. November 2020

Aleksandar Dimitrijevic & Jeffrey Fayma
Engagement
Single

WizTheMC
WhoWho (feat. Hugo)
Album: What About Now

Das Hobos
Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place

pauT
Gibt’s ein Leben nach dem Leben auf dem Mars
Album: Weltraumkatzen

Meerkat Meerkat
One Piece For Synthesizer
Album: One Piece For Synthesizer

HachikuI
’ll Probably Be Asleep
Album: Bridging Visa B /'ll probably be asleep

Petit Biscuit
Put Yout Battles (feat. Diplo)
Album: Parachute

Sun Ra Arkestra
Unmask the Batman
Album: Swirling

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55

Katie Pruitt
Grace Has A Gun (OurVinyl Sessions)
Album: OurVinyl Live EP

Urlaub in Polen
Impulse Response
Album: All

Common feat. PJ
A Place In This World
Album: A Beautiful Revolution Pt.1


1