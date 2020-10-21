Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Dienstag, 13. Oktober 2020

Tom Petty

Time to Move on

Album: Wildflowers

LeRoy

Happened from the Void

Album: Bambadea

Kevin Morby

Jamie

Album: Sundowner

DJ Hell

Mit Dir

Album: Zukunftsmusik

Beastie Boys

Sabotage

Album: Ill Communication

Shabazz Palaces

Palace Slide

Single

Nicki Minaj

Barbie Dreams

Album: Queen

The Screenshots

John Mayer

Album: 2 Millionen Umsatz mit einer einfachen Idee

Penetration

Don’t Dictate

Album: Make More Noise: Women in Independent Music, UK 1977-87 (Compilation)

David Bowie

Lazarus

Album: Blackstar

Clipping

Pain Everyday (with Michael Esposito)

Album: Visions of Bodies Being Burned

Small Black

Tampa

Single