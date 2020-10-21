Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 21.10.2020

13 Oktober

Dienstag, 13. Oktober 2020

Tom Petty
Time to Move on
Album: Wildflowers

LeRoy
Happened from the Void
Album: Bambadea

Kevin Morby
Jamie
Album: Sundowner

DJ Hell
Mit Dir
Album: Zukunftsmusik

Beastie Boys
Sabotage
Album: Ill Communication

Shabazz Palaces
Palace Slide
Single

Nicki Minaj
Barbie Dreams
Album: Queen

The Screenshots
John Mayer
Album: 2 Millionen Umsatz mit einer einfachen Idee

Penetration
Don’t Dictate
Album: Make More Noise: Women in Independent Music, UK 1977-87 (Compilation)

David Bowie
Lazarus
Album: Blackstar

Clipping
Pain Everyday (with Michael Esposito)
Album: Visions of Bodies Being Burned

Small Black
Tampa
Single


0