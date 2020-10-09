Playlist Ralf Summer
09. Oktober
Freitag, 09. Oktober 2020
Future Islands: Seasons (Waiting on you)
Single
Venom: Hard Target (Bonus Beat)
Album: Beat Earrior
Future Islands: For Sure
Album: As Long As You Are
Budos Band: Long In The Tooth
Album: Long In The Tooth
Rage Against The Machine: Killing In The Name Of
Album: Rage Against The Machine
The Notwist: Oh Sweet Fire feat Ben LaMar Gaye
Single
Culk: Nacht
Album: Zerstreuen über Nacht
Jay Electronica: Bonnie And Clyde
Album: Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)
Spillage Village with EARTHGANG & JID: End Of Daze ft. Jurdan Bryant, Mereba & Hollywood JB
Album: Spilligion
Illuminati Hotties: (You´re Better) Than Ever
Album: Kiss Yr Frenemies
Silvie Astier: Santa Maria del Buen Ayre
Single
David Bowie: Heroes
Album: V.A. Soundtrack Wir Kinder Vom Bahnhof Zoo
DJ Koze: Illumination ft Roisin Murphy
Album: Knock Knock
Róisin Murphy: Simulation
Album: Róisin Machine
Róisin Murphy: Narcissus
Album: Róisin Machine
Róisin Murphy: We Got Together
Album: Róisin Machine
Róisin Murphy: Kingdom of Ends
Album: Róisin Machine
Róisin Murphy: Shellfish Mademoiselle
Album: Róisin Machine
Tewelde Redda: Shigey Habuni
Johanne Tikabo (Tiquabo): Zeban Silitatey (The backside of my photograph)
Album: Kalem
Seba Kaapstad: Our People ft Quelle Chris
Album: Konke
Theo Parrish: This Is For You ft Maurissa Rose
Album: Wuddaji
Charles Webster: The Spell (Burial Mix) ft Ingrid Chavez
Album: The Spell (Maxi)