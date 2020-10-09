Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 09.10.2020

09 Oktober

Freitag, 09. Oktober 2020

Future Islands: Seasons (Waiting on you)
Single

Venom: Hard Target (Bonus Beat)
Album: Beat Earrior

Future Islands: For Sure
Album: As Long As You Are

Budos Band: Long In The Tooth
Album: Long In The Tooth

Rage Against The Machine: Killing In The Name Of
Album: Rage Against The Machine

The Notwist: Oh Sweet Fire feat Ben LaMar Gaye
Single

Culk: Nacht
Album: Zerstreuen über Nacht

Jay Electronica: Bonnie And Clyde
Album: Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)

Spillage Village with EARTHGANG & JID: End Of Daze ft. Jurdan Bryant, Mereba & Hollywood JB
Album: Spilligion

Illuminati Hotties: (You´re Better) Than Ever
Album: Kiss Yr Frenemies

Silvie Astier: Santa Maria del Buen Ayre
Single

David Bowie: Heroes
Album: V.A. Soundtrack Wir Kinder Vom Bahnhof Zoo

DJ Koze: Illumination ft Roisin Murphy
Album: Knock Knock

Róisin Murphy: Simulation
Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: Narcissus
Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: We Got Together
Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: Kingdom of Ends
Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: Shellfish Mademoiselle
Album: Róisin Machine

Tewelde Redda: Shigey Habuni

Johanne Tikabo (Tiquabo): Zeban Silitatey (The backside of my photograph)
Album: Kalem

Seba Kaapstad: Our People ft Quelle Chris
Album: Konke

Theo Parrish: This Is For You ft Maurissa Rose
Album: Wuddaji

Charles Webster: The Spell (Burial Mix) ft Ingrid Chavez
Album: The Spell (Maxi)


