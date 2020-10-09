Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 09. Oktober 2020

Future Islands: Seasons (Waiting on you)

Single

Venom: Hard Target (Bonus Beat)

Album: Beat Earrior

Future Islands: For Sure

Album: As Long As You Are

Budos Band: Long In The Tooth

Album: Long In The Tooth

Rage Against The Machine: Killing In The Name Of

Album: Rage Against The Machine

The Notwist: Oh Sweet Fire feat Ben LaMar Gaye

Single

Culk: Nacht

Album: Zerstreuen über Nacht

Jay Electronica: Bonnie And Clyde

Album: Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)

Spillage Village with EARTHGANG & JID: End Of Daze ft. Jurdan Bryant, Mereba & Hollywood JB

Album: Spilligion

Illuminati Hotties: (You´re Better) Than Ever

Album: Kiss Yr Frenemies

Silvie Astier: Santa Maria del Buen Ayre

Single

David Bowie: Heroes

Album: V.A. Soundtrack Wir Kinder Vom Bahnhof Zoo

DJ Koze: Illumination ft Roisin Murphy

Album: Knock Knock

Róisin Murphy: Simulation

Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: Narcissus

Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: We Got Together

Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: Kingdom of Ends

Album: Róisin Machine

Róisin Murphy: Shellfish Mademoiselle

Album: Róisin Machine

Tewelde Redda: Shigey Habuni

Johanne Tikabo (Tiquabo): Zeban Silitatey (The backside of my photograph)

Album: Kalem

Seba Kaapstad: Our People ft Quelle Chris

Album: Konke

Theo Parrish: This Is For You ft Maurissa Rose

Album: Wuddaji

Charles Webster: The Spell (Burial Mix) ft Ingrid Chavez

Album: The Spell (Maxi)