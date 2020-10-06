Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 06.10.2020

06 Oktober

Dienstag, 06. Oktober 2020

Tune-Yards
nowhere, man
Single

Beastie Boys
Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Part Two

Keimzeit
Kling Klang
Album: Mundart (Sampler)

Trettmann & Kitschkrieg
MDMDF
Album: Trettmann

The Game feat. 50 Cent
Hate It Or Love It
Single

Fotos
Das Verlangen
Single

Lee Fields & The Expressions
Two Timer
Single

SW.
Untitled A1
Album: The Album

Culk
Nacht
Album: Zerstreuen über euch

Sofie
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Album: Cult Survivor

Hello Forever
Get It Right
Album: Whatever It Is

Dirty Projectors
Bird’s Eye
Album: Earth Crisis


