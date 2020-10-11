Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 11. Oktober 2020

Kelly Lee Owens

Arpeggi

Album: Inner Song

Kanye West

Yikes

Album: Ye

Kanye West

U mad

Single

Kelly Lee Owens

Jeanette

Album: Inner Song

Haim

Now I’m in it

Album: Women in music Pt III

Butchers Brown

Broad Rock

Album: KING BUTCH

Paramore

Rose Colored Boy

Album: After laughter

Kelly Lee Owens

Flow

Album: Inner Song

Florence & The Machine

Hunger

Album: High as hope

Kelly Lee Owens

Corner of my sky feat. John Cale

Album: Inner Song

Kelly Lee Owens

Jeanette

Album: Inner Song

Kehlani

24/7

Single

Julia Michaels feat Selena Gomez

Anxiety

Single

Butchers Brown

IDK

Album: KING BUTCH

Joy Division

Love will tear us apart

Album: Total from Joy Division to New Order