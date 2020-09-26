Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Moritz Jelting

Stand: 26.09.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

26 September

Samstag, 26. September 2020

Sportfreunde Stiller
Ungewöhnlich
Album: Burli

Tomte
Voran Voran
Album: Heureka

Die Geggen Gaggas
Irischer Abend
Single

Ja, Panik
Ob ich das verdiene
Album: Ja, Panik

I Am Kloot
Proof
Album: Sky At Night

Gorillaz featuring Fatoumata Diawara
Desolé
Album: Desolé: Song Machine Episode 2

Traurig in Europa
Doskozil
Single

Dreimalumalpha
Im Sommer ohne Google
Album: Bleibt zurück

Dr. John
Right place, wrong time
Album: Right place, wrong time

Arctic Monkeys
When the sun goes down
Album: Whatever people say I am, that's what I am not

Fatoni
Alles zieht vorbei (feat. Dirk von Lowtzow)
Album: Andorra

Der Nino aus Wien
Es geht immer ums Vollenden
Album: The Ocelot Show


1